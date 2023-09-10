The incident involved an Ammonium Nitrate explosive disaster that took place on Saturday night at a quarry site operated by Chinese expatriates in the community.
W/R: Many feared dead and several others displaced in Anto Aboso quarry site explosion
A tragic explosion occurred at a quarry site in Anto Aboso, located in the Shama district of the Western Region, leading to multiple casualties and the displacement of several individuals.
As a result of the explosion, many people are feared dead, and there are still others who remain unaccounted for.
This incident follows a similar explosion that took place in Appiate, also within the Western Region, on January 20, 2022. In that case, an explosion occurred after a truck carrying explosives owned by Maxam Limited was involved in an accident, leading to a massive explosion.
As a result of the Appiate explosion, Maxam Limited, through its subcontractors, faced significant financial penalties.
Rescue efforts involving the Fire Service and other security personnel are currently underway at the site to provide assistance and support to those affected.
These incidents highlight the importance of safety measures and regulations in handling explosives and hazardous materials, as well as the need for strict adherence to safety protocols to prevent such tragedies.
