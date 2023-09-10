W/R: Many feared dead and several others displaced in Anto Aboso quarry site explosion

As a result of the explosion, many people are feared dead, and there are still others who remain unaccounted for.

This incident follows a similar explosion that took place in Appiate, also within the Western Region, on January 20, 2022. In that case, an explosion occurred after a truck carrying explosives owned by Maxam Limited was involved in an accident, leading to a massive explosion.

As a result of the Appiate explosion, Maxam Limited, through its subcontractors, faced significant financial penalties.

Rescue efforts involving the Fire Service and other security personnel are currently underway at the site to provide assistance and support to those affected.