The teachers are being forced to write the examination questions on chalkboards following the government's delay in releasing Capitation Grants for the 2018/19 academic year.

In April this year, most of the schools begun the end of second term exams while others have had to reschedule the examination dates.

Some schools refunded monies they collected from the pupils as printing fees after a meeting with their district directors who asked them to comply with the GES directive.

At the end of the third term, the GES in a statement said teachers are free to repeat the practice.

The GES also directed the schools that no fee be charged as part of enforcing the free education policy at the basic level.

Following this directive, teachers have been forced to write the 2018/19 third term examination on chalkboards.

The statement by the GES, also ordered teachers and head teachers who have taken monies from parents to conduct end of term exams to return them with immediate effect.

Parts of the statement by the Ghana Education Service read;

No penny should be collected from any Pupil or Parent as fees for the various set of Examinations.

Head teachers are at liberty to write Examination Questions on the Chalkboard.

Head teachers who have contracted Examination Consortiums should as a matter of urgency abrogate those contracts.

Monies collected from Pupils and Parents towards the writing of this term’s Exams should be returned to them with immediate effect. The Examination Units of GES across the country are to ensure that the monies reach Parents and report to the District Directors of Education.

The Examination Units of the various Districts should monitor the End of Year Examinations and report outcomes to their respective Directors of Education.

The West Municipal Director of Education has directed that the above information be strictly adhered to and should any Head teacher do otherwise, he, or she, would face the full rigors of the law.