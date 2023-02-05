ADVERTISEMENT
Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa I is dead

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Overlord of the Gonja State, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa I, has passed on.

Yagbonwura
Yagbonwura

He died on the dawn of Saturday, February 4, 2023, at his palace in Damongo in the Savanna Region.

The late Yagbonwura Tuntumba was enskinned as King of the Gonja kingdom in March 2010.

He was born to Yapeiwura Bakari the son of Yagbonwura Mahama of Kusawgu and Mma Nyenbali Chiraba in the early 1930s.

His father Yapeiwura Bakari married more than eleven wives as such, in a position of hierarchy among his children, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa I, was the 30th in line among his siblings as he was older than only three of his siblings.

Late Sulemana Tuntumba Boresah I was a peace-loving man, a unifier, and a development-oriented chief.

The family is preparing to officially announce the death in line with custom and tradition.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
