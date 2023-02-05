He died on the dawn of Saturday, February 4, 2023, at his palace in Damongo in the Savanna Region.
Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa I is dead
The Overlord of the Gonja State, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa I, has passed on.
The late Yagbonwura Tuntumba was enskinned as King of the Gonja kingdom in March 2010.
He was born to Yapeiwura Bakari the son of Yagbonwura Mahama of Kusawgu and Mma Nyenbali Chiraba in the early 1930s.
His father Yapeiwura Bakari married more than eleven wives as such, in a position of hierarchy among his children, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa I, was the 30th in line among his siblings as he was older than only three of his siblings.
Late Sulemana Tuntumba Boresah I was a peace-loving man, a unifier, and a development-oriented chief.
The family is preparing to officially announce the death in line with custom and tradition.
