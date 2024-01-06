The portal is also available for job seekers seeking opportunities with any of the beneficiary companies across various sectors of the economy.
YEA announces continued opening of BEAP portal for business applications
The Management of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) is pleased to notify the public, especially the business community and companies interested in participating in the Business and Employment Assistance Programme (BEAP), that the portal remains accessible for business applications.
Interested job seekers, potential employers, and businesses can submit their applications through the YEA portal at www.yea.gov.gh or apply.yea.gov.gh.
This announcement follows management's decision to expedite the registration process, ensuring prompt enrollment of jobseekers and providing micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) the opportunity to enhance their businesses and generate additional employment.
This initiative reaffirms the Agency's commitment to encouraging eligible MSMEs to participate in the programme. It aligns with the formal introduction and launch of the YEA Business and Employment Assistance Support Programme (BEAP), aimed at aiding businesses adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The YEA's objective is rooted in its mandate to assist MSMEs that experienced a decline in turnover post-pandemic, leading to layoffs. The goal is to help these businesses rehire employees, bring in new talent, and equip them with the necessary skills for productivity.
Under the agency's disbursement plan, each beneficiary MSME is expected to hire an average of two (2) employees, including those previously laid off. These employees will receive a monthly allowance of GH¢500 as a supplement to their remuneration package from employers, lasting for a 12-month period.
