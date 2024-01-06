YEA announces continued opening of BEAP portal for business applications

Interested job seekers, potential employers, and businesses can submit their applications through the YEA portal at www.yea.gov.gh or apply.yea.gov.gh.

This announcement follows management's decision to expedite the registration process, ensuring prompt enrollment of jobseekers and providing micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) the opportunity to enhance their businesses and generate additional employment.

This initiative reaffirms the Agency's commitment to encouraging eligible MSMEs to participate in the programme. It aligns with the formal introduction and launch of the YEA Business and Employment Assistance Support Programme (BEAP), aimed at aiding businesses adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

The YEA's objective is rooted in its mandate to assist MSMEs that experienced a decline in turnover post-pandemic, leading to layoffs. The goal is to help these businesses rehire employees, bring in new talent, and equip them with the necessary skills for productivity.