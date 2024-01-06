ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

YEA announces continued opening of BEAP portal for business applications

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Management of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) is pleased to notify the public, especially the business community and companies interested in participating in the Business and Employment Assistance Programme (BEAP), that the portal remains accessible for business applications.

Youth Employment Agency
Youth Employment Agency

The portal is also available for job seekers seeking opportunities with any of the beneficiary companies across various sectors of the economy.

Recommended articles

Interested job seekers, potential employers, and businesses can submit their applications through the YEA portal at www.yea.gov.gh or apply.yea.gov.gh.

This announcement follows management's decision to expedite the registration process, ensuring prompt enrollment of jobseekers and providing micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) the opportunity to enhance their businesses and generate additional employment.

This initiative reaffirms the Agency's commitment to encouraging eligible MSMEs to participate in the programme. It aligns with the formal introduction and launch of the YEA Business and Employment Assistance Support Programme (BEAP), aimed at aiding businesses adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

The YEA's objective is rooted in its mandate to assist MSMEs that experienced a decline in turnover post-pandemic, leading to layoffs. The goal is to help these businesses rehire employees, bring in new talent, and equip them with the necessary skills for productivity.

Under the agency's disbursement plan, each beneficiary MSME is expected to hire an average of two (2) employees, including those previously laid off. These employees will receive a monthly allowance of GH¢500 as a supplement to their remuneration package from employers, lasting for a 12-month period.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 richest people in Africa at the start of 2024

Top 10 richest people in Africa at the start of 2024

Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery

Monday January 8 declared public holiday

Chef Faila Razak

Chef Faila Abdul Razak begins GWR cook-a-thon attempt

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum

I’ve been hospitalized after Guinness World Record attempt – Afua Asantewaa