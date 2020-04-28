The deceased, identified as Ernest Akorli aka Jerigoji, is reported to have recently sexually assaulted a 20-year-old lady.

According to a report by 3News, the victim was walking with her boyfriend, but Akorli tied him up before raping the lady.

He then went ahead to murder the hapless lady, shooting her in the head. The Police said Akorli had also been terrorizing the people of Yeji for some time now.

However, Akorli met his death on Monday after engaging the police in a gun battle when they went to arrest him.

The police said they received intelligence on his location and immediately dispatched a team to apprehend him.

However, the notorious criminal attempted to escape upon sighting the police. The Police said he opened fire on them, forcing them to also retaliate.

Meanwhile, the Yeji District police commander, Supt. Thomas Owuahene, has warned that the Police will ruthlessly deal with any criminal in the district.