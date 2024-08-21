Yes, I chopped the money — GES officer confesses to GH¢15,000 salary overpayment

"When I got the money, I thought it was my money."

After enquiries, he agreed to pay back the money to the state but stopped the payment after two months.

The revelation came as the PAC continued its scrutiny of government financial management, focusing on instances of misappropriation and improper disbursements.

ADVERTISEMENT

The GES officer's confession not only highlights the widespread issue of salary overpayments within public institutions but also raises serious concerns about the integrity and accountability of civil servants in Ghana.

During the session, the officer admitted that the overpayment occurred over several months and that despite noticing the discrepancy, he failed to report it to the relevant authorities.

Instead, he chose to keep the funds for personal use.

Pulse Ghana

The confession shocked committee members, some of whom questioned the officer on why he did not feel compelled to return the money.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PAC chairperson expressed grave concern over the incident, emphasising the importance of ethical behavior among public servants.

He noted that the committee would push for the immediate recovery of the funds and ensure that the officer faces appropriate disciplinary action.

The chairperson of PAC, James Klutse Avedzi, called for a thorough review of the GES payroll system to prevent such occurrences in the future.

This incident adds to a growing list of public sector salary irregularities in Ghana.

Over the past few years, the Auditor-General's reports have consistently flagged issues related to overpayments, ghost names on payrolls, and unauthorised allowances, all of which have contributed to the loss of millions of cedis in public funds.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the PAC continues its work, the public remains keenly interested in how the government will handle such cases of financial misconduct.

The officer's blunt admission has sparked discussions with many Ghanaians expressing frustration over the recurring issues of corruption and financial mismanagement within the public sector.