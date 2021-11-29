According to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmaker, the bill is essential to guide the nation on upright morals.
You can also pick up a private members bill on adultery and fornication - Sam George to Ursula Owusu
Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George has defended his controversial Private Members Bill on LGBTQI in the country.
Speaking at the public hearing of the Bill in Parliament in Accra, Sam George clashed with his colleague from Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful on some of the provisions of the bill.
Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful argued on why the Bill focuses only one LGBTQI activities if it was about morality.
In his response, Sam George urged the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP to also take up a Private Members bill on adultery and fornication is she feels to.
The Ningo Prampram lawmaker also said Ghana is not a secular state as it’s been propagated by opponents of the bill.
“Ghana is not a secular state,people have made that statement and said Ghana is secular state and we must allow it, Ghana is a pluralistically religious state”, he said before the committee”, he said.
For this reason, they insist activities of LGBTQI+ must be outlawed.
The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 will see culprits face a jail term of up to ten years depending on the crime, if passed in its current state.
Individuals of the same sex who engage in sexual intercourse are “liable on summary conviction to a fine of not less than seven hundred and fifty penalty units and not more than five thousand penalty units, or to a term of imprisonment of not less than three years and not more than five years or both.”
