You can also pick up a private members bill on adultery and fornication - Sam George to Ursula Owusu

Speaking at the public hearing of the Bill in Parliament in Accra, Sam George clashed with his colleague from Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful on some of the provisions of the bill.

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful argued on why the Bill focuses only one LGBTQI activities if it was about morality.

In his response, Sam George urged the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP to also take up a Private Members bill on adultery and fornication is she feels to.

The Ningo Prampram lawmaker also said Ghana is not a secular state as it’s been propagated by opponents of the bill.

“Ghana is not a secular state,people have made that statement and said Ghana is secular state and we must allow it, Ghana is a pluralistically religious state”, he said before the committee”, he said.

Pulse Ghana

For this reason, they insist activities of LGBTQI+ must be outlawed.

The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 will see culprits face a jail term of up to ten years depending on the crime, if passed in its current state.