You can be challenged as the Speaker – Dr. Afriyie to Bagbin

Dr. Afriyie also refuted claims that he was rude in addressing the Speaker: “I wasn't rude because we are not children in the place. So I take strong exception to that. If you are a Speaker and you are telling us and directing us that we should look at too many judges and whatnot. I think that was very, very unfair, or I don't know. I'm short for words because the more even I think of it professionally, it was very, very unprofessional.”

During Monday's proceedings, Speaker Bagbin announced the nomination of new judges to the Supreme Court, urging members to consider the expectations of Ghanaians when deciding on the nominations.

He said: “In giving you the information, I have given you an idea of the expectations of the people of Ghana. That is for you to consider as part of the report and the House to decide as to whether we will approve or disapprove those nominations.”

“His Excellency clearly stated that he is constitutionally injuncted to do what he has done, and so it is now for you to also look at,” Bagbin added.