You can be challenged as the Speaker – Dr. Afriyie to Bagbin

Evans Annang

Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, the Member of Parliament for Sefwi Wiawso, has criticised Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin for ejecting him from the chamber, labelling the action as unfair, dictatorial, and heavy-handed.

Dr Kwaku Afriyie
Dr Kwaku Afriyie

In an interview following the incident, Dr. Afriyie asserted: “I find it very wrong that you should tell me to leave the chamber because you are the Speaker. It doesn't mean that nobody can challenge your decisions, especially when procedurally you have given me the opportunity to talk,” he said.

Dr. Afriyie also refuted claims that he was rude in addressing the Speaker: “I wasn't rude because we are not children in the place. So I take strong exception to that. If you are a Speaker and you are telling us and directing us that we should look at too many judges and whatnot. I think that was very, very unfair, or I don't know. I'm short for words because the more even I think of it professionally, it was very, very unprofessional.”

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin
Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

He said: “In giving you the information, I have given you an idea of the expectations of the people of Ghana. That is for you to consider as part of the report and the House to decide as to whether we will approve or disapprove those nominations.”

“His Excellency clearly stated that he is constitutionally injuncted to do what he has done, and so it is now for you to also look at,” Bagbin added.

Kwaku Afriyie responded, expressing dissatisfaction with the Speaker's remarks, calling them prejudicial.

Evans Annang

