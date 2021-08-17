Nana Addo made this known when the leadership of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) paid a courtesy call on the President to invite him to their 94th Anniversary.

He advised that one must do other side jobs to help cushion their salaries if they want to survive in the teaching field.

The comments by the President received varied interpretations.

Following the strike declared by the University Teachers Association of Ghana, (UTAG), the comments made by the President has popped up again.

The UTAG, on Monday, August 2, 2021, began an industrial action over what it said was the failure of the government to restore the 2012 salary levels of its members.

Ekow Djan, National Secretary of the opposition of TEIN speaking on the strike declared action charged the president to intervene in the UTAG strike which is hitting hard at students.

He said the President must also retract and apologise for the comments made that teachers cannot be a millionaire.

Speaking on Power FM, he said the time was opportune for the president to revisit and make amends for his statement.

"The president also made a statement recently that teachers cannot be millionaires but we are taking the opportunity through your outfit to appeal to him to retract and apologize for the comment.