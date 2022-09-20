RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Your astuteness and humanity left me with indelible memories — Kufuor extols Queen Elizabeth II

Emmanuel Tornyi

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has showered praises on the late Monarch of the UK, Queen Elizabeth II.

John Agyekum Kufuor with Queen Elizabeth II
John Agyekum Kufuor with Queen Elizabeth II

Kufuor in a Twitter post to eulogise Britain's longest-reigning monarch said "Your astuteness and humanity left me with indelible memories."

Recommended articles

In 2007, the Queen hosted a State Banquet for John Agyekum Kufuor, and his wife, Theresa Kufuor at the Buckingham Palace.

Kufuor recounted his most memorable moments with the late monarch, whom he encountered on several occasions.

He explained that he had been invited to the United Kingdom by the Queen on a state visit.

He told the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation that while there, he met the Queen at a place where she had displayed gifts that she had received from Ghana.

Queen Elizabeth died at Balmoral on Thursday, September 8, 2022. She was 96 years old.

The queen, who was Britain's longest-reigning monarch, was laid to rest on Monday, September 19, 2022.

Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the British throne in 1952.

She married Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, in 1947, five years before she would become queen. Prince Philip passed away on April 9, 2021, at age 99.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Charles Bissue

Releasing sex videos of Aisha Huang with 'big men' is a crime — Charles Bissue

Aisha Huang

Galamsey queen Aisha Huang has a series of sex videos of 'Big men' — Kweku Baako

Aisha Huang

Galamsey queen Aisha Huang is married to a Ghanaian businessman — Lawyer reveals

Otumfour Osei Tutu II

Asantehene receives invitation for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral