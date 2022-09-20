Your astuteness and humanity left me with indelible memories — Kufuor extols Queen Elizabeth II

In 2007, the Queen hosted a State Banquet for John Agyekum Kufuor, and his wife, Theresa Kufuor at the Buckingham Palace.

Kufuor recounted his most memorable moments with the late monarch, whom he encountered on several occasions.

He explained that he had been invited to the United Kingdom by the Queen on a state visit.

He told the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation that while there, he met the Queen at a place where she had displayed gifts that she had received from Ghana.

Queen Elizabeth died at Balmoral on Thursday, September 8, 2022. She was 96 years old.

The queen, who was Britain's longest-reigning monarch, was laid to rest on Monday, September 19, 2022.

Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the British throne in 1952.