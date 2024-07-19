Your effective policing is visible - Vice President Bawumia commends IGP Dampare

Speaking at the commissioning of the Ghana Police Service Shop at the Police headquarters on Wednesday, 17 July 2024, the Vice President said the government is proud of the achievements of the IGP and his management team.

"Ladies and gentlemen, the people of Ghana have witnessed the significant transformation of the Police Service under this administration. The facelift of the National Police Headquarters, the expansion and decentralisation of the Formed Police Unit (FPU) to all twenty-five (25) Police Regions, enhanced police visibility, decentralisation of the police background checks to all police regions, active community and stakeholder engagements which has taken policing closer to the people, enhanced intelligence operations, uniform uniformity, the Snatch Them Young Policing Initiative which focuses on school children among several other initiatives have ensured a more responsive, accountable and operationally effective policing institution," the Vice President said.

He stressed, "Once again, I wish to commend the IGP, the members of the Police Management Board and all officers and men for executing these initiatives under the Police transformation agenda. I would like to urge you to continue to do more especially as the nation prepares to go into a general election come December 7th."

