Your effective policing is visible - Vice President Bawumia commends IGP Dampare

According to him, these initiatives have made the country safer and drawn the Police closer to the citizenry.
The Vice President and Chairman of the Police Council, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has said the positive impact of the initiatives being undertaken in the Police Service by the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, are visible and transformative.
Speaking at the commissioning of the Ghana Police Service Shop at the Police headquarters on Wednesday, 17 July 2024, the Vice President said the government is proud of the achievements of the IGP and his management team.
"Ladies and gentlemen, the people of Ghana have witnessed the significant transformation of the Police Service under this administration. The facelift of the National Police Headquarters, the expansion and decentralisation of the Formed Police Unit (FPU) to all twenty-five (25) Police Regions, enhanced police visibility, decentralisation of the police background checks to all police regions, active community and stakeholder engagements which has taken policing closer to the people, enhanced intelligence operations, uniform uniformity, the Snatch Them Young Policing Initiative which focuses on school children among several other initiatives have ensured a more responsive, accountable and operationally effective policing institution," the Vice President said.
He stressed, "Once again, I wish to commend the IGP, the members of the Police Management Board and all officers and men for executing these initiatives under the Police transformation agenda. I would like to urge you to continue to do more especially as the nation prepares to go into a general election come December 7th."
The Police shop is a dedicated shop where officers of the security services are able to purchase additional uniform items beyond what their respective institutions provide them. These shops also stock institutional souvenirs that come in handy during international exchange programmes. This is necessary to ensure that officers always turn out smart in their uniforms and also have additional logistics to deliver on their mandate.