RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Your effective policing is visible - Vice President Bawumia commends IGP Dampare

Andreas Kamasah

The Vice President and Chairman of the Police Council, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has said the positive impact of the initiatives being undertaken in the Police Service by the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, are visible and transformative.

Your effective policing is visible - Vice President Bawumia commends IGP Dampare
Your effective policing is visible - Vice President Bawumia commends IGP Dampare

According to him, these initiatives have made the country safer and drawn the Police closer to the citizenry.

Recommended articles

Your effective policing is visible - Vice President Bawumia commends IGP Dampare
Your effective policing is visible - Vice President Bawumia commends IGP Dampare Pulse Ghana

"Ladies and gentlemen, the people of Ghana have witnessed the significant transformation of the Police Service under this administration. The facelift of the National Police Headquarters, the expansion and decentralisation of the Formed Police Unit (FPU) to all twenty-five (25) Police Regions, enhanced police visibility, decentralisation of the police background checks to all police regions, active community and stakeholder engagements which has taken policing closer to the people, enhanced intelligence operations, uniform uniformity, the Snatch Them Young Policing Initiative which focuses on school children among several other initiatives have ensured a more responsive, accountable and operationally effective policing institution," the Vice President said.

Your effective policing is visible - Vice President Bawumia commends IGP Dampare
Your effective policing is visible - Vice President Bawumia commends IGP Dampare Pulse Ghana

He stressed, "Once again, I wish to commend the IGP, the members of the Police Management Board and all officers and men for executing these initiatives under the Police transformation agenda. I would like to urge you to continue to do more especially as the nation prepares to go into a general election come December 7th."

Your effective policing is visible - Vice President Bawumia commends IGP Dampare
Your effective policing is visible - Vice President Bawumia commends IGP Dampare Pulse Ghana

The Police shop is a dedicated shop where officers of the security services are able to purchase additional uniform items beyond what their respective institutions provide them. These shops also stock institutional souvenirs that come in handy during international exchange programmes. This is necessary to ensure that officers always turn out smart in their uniforms and also have additional logistics to deliver on their mandate.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

John Mahama

Mahama condemns 'disgraceful and shadowy journalism' by some media houses

Organised labour strike

Organised labour declares strike over NPRA's approval of SSNIT hotels

NCCE and Time to Think Foundation to launch major peace campaign for 2024 elections

NCCE and Time to Think Foundation to launch major peace campaign for 2024 elections

Kwame Asare Obeng, known as A Plus

Police invite A-Plus to assist investigations into the Ahmed Suale case