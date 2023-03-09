Your govt inflicted this economic mess on us – Minority Leader to Akufo-Addo

“There is still a wide spread of despair and disenchantment among our people. Millions of Ghanaians are going through unbearable hardship and excruciating pains.

"Our economy is at its worst shape in decades, in fact Ghana’s economy is bankrupt or insolvent. We are currently unable to repay our debts, Ghana has officially defaulted in the repayment of our debt since January 2022.

“Mr. Speaker, yet Mr. President your government is failing to cut the size of government down and public expenditure,” Mr. Forson stated on the floor of Parliament in response to President Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation Address on March 8, 2023.

Ato Forson also reiterated his point that the government had worsoned the state of the economy with the printing of monies in two successive years leading to high inflation.

“Mr. President, our economy is in tatters largely because it is self-inflicted. Your government inflicted it on us and failed to act. Mr. President this is your scorecard and this is the true state of our nation,” he added.

Pulse Ghana

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his address reiterated that Ghana’s economy was doing well prior to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

This, he said, is a fact that the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has recognised.

Mr Akufo-Addo indicated that due to political advantage some people are seeking to take, they are unable to accept the fact that the economy was doing well.

“I have said, and the Managing Director of the IMF has also said, our economy was doing well until covid 19, and Russia Ukraine war,” he said.

