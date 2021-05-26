Your vetting won’t be mere formalities - Minority Leader warns Deputy Minister nominees

He said some of the nominees are already acting like substantive Ministers though they are yet to be vetted and approved.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulse Ghana
The Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu has warned against complacency by Deputy Minister nominees by President Akufo-Addo.
He said some of the nominees are already acting like substantive Ministers though they are yet to be vetted and approved.
Sounding a note of caution, he said such behavior can become impediments on their way during the vetting.
He, therefore, charged the nominees to respect the provisions of the Constitution regarding their nomination and subsequent approval or rejection by the House.
“There are many of them who are in a hurry to assume office even while Parliament has not even considered their nomination. May I, Mr. Speaker, serve a warning that in accordance with the ruling J.H. Mensah vs Attorney General, they will be in a hurry at their own peril because they must respect the provisions of the Constitution.”
The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo released his list of deputy ministers on April 21, 2021
In all, there are 39 deputy ministers appointed under 24 portfolios and one Minister of State.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh