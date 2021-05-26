Your vetting won’t be mere formalities - Minority Leader warns Deputy Minister nominees

Sounding a note of caution, he said such behavior can become impediments on their way during the vetting.

He, therefore, charged the nominees to respect the provisions of the Constitution regarding their nomination and subsequent approval or rejection by the House.

“There are many of them who are in a hurry to assume office even while Parliament has not even considered their nomination. May I, Mr. Speaker, serve a warning that in accordance with the ruling J.H. Mensah vs Attorney General, they will be in a hurry at their own peril because they must respect the provisions of the Constitution.”

Pulse Ghana

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo released his list of deputy ministers on April 21, 2021