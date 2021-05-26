RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Your vetting won’t be mere formalities - Minority Leader warns Deputy Minister nominees

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu has warned against complacency by Deputy Minister nominees by President Akufo-Addo.

Haruna Iddrisu
Haruna Iddrisu Pulse Ghana

He said some of the nominees are already acting like substantive Ministers though they are yet to be vetted and approved.

Recommended articles

Sounding a note of caution, he said such behavior can become impediments on their way during the vetting.

He, therefore, charged the nominees to respect the provisions of the Constitution regarding their nomination and subsequent approval or rejection by the House.

“There are many of them who are in a hurry to assume office even while Parliament has not even considered their nomination. May I, Mr. Speaker, serve a warning that in accordance with the ruling J.H. Mensah vs Attorney General, they will be in a hurry at their own peril because they must respect the provisions of the Constitution.”

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu
Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu Pulse Ghana

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo released his list of deputy ministers on April 21, 2021

In all, there are 39 deputy ministers appointed under 24 portfolios and one Minister of State.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Watch how Citi FM’s CEO surprised Bernard Avle with a car on his 40th birthday

Bernard Avle and Sammens

VIDEO: Thieves caught attempting to steal blood from Korle Bu

Thieves caught allegedly attempting to steal blood from Korle Bu

Video: Kennedy Agyapong names alleged killer of Ahmed Suale

Kennedy Agyapong

Gloria Assan gets 5 bedroom house, 3 cars and GH100K from Eugene Arhin as divorce settlement

Eugene Arhin and ex-wife Gloria Assan