He said the this global pandemic has shown that the wealth of people cannot save them from dying, however, that can only be done by seeking the face of God.

“I think this is a lesson for all of us, to begin to re-examine our motives. You have monies you cannot use. You have monies in the banks and you can’t even go to withdraw it. You have properties in different parts of the world, you cannot fly there to go and stay."

"You have the keys hidden somewhere. You cannot go anywhere you are grounded. All those nice expensive cars are parked. You cannot drive them. All the things you possess that you are proud of, you cannot be proud of anymore. GUCCI shoes, watches and bags, you cannot use them. God knows for how long,” he stated.

Bishop Duncan Williams revealed this while delivering his Good Friday message yesterday April 10th 2020 to Ghanaians.

Duncan Williams added that he is not against the acquisition of wealth or material things but he wants us to remember that these things are temporal and can’t save us in critical moments.

“I’m not saying you shouldn’t have things, have them. But you have to be careful that your faith, confidence, and hope don’t depend on any of these things. That your confidence is not derived from money but rather God’s word,” he elaborated.