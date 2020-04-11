The ex-Manchester United striker has made a donation of food and sanitary items worth GHS 70,000 to residents in the area.

Presenting the items on behalf of footballer, his aunt, Charlotte Adwoa Tumutuom said, “Danny has been very concerned about how his people would survive these trying times; though he has never lived here, he has a great affection for the people of Ghana, so he felt it prudent to offer some help in the very small way that he can to support the government’s efforts in these times”.

Welbeck, who currently plays for Watford spoke with a section of the community through a video call advised them to stay at home and observe all the health protocols; he admonished them “to joins hands to fight and defeat COVID-19 together, by behaving in ways that would help stop the spread”.

In Ghana, government has voted to provide daily hot meals and dry food packages to up to 400,000 individuals who have been classified as “vulnerable” in the worst hit Greater Accra, Tema, Kasoa and the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan areas to alleviate their hunger as those parts of the country remain under a 3-week partial lockdown.