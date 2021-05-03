You’re bereft of ideas; let NDC help you to fight galamsey - Otokunor to govt

Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' program, he advised the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to consult the NDC if they lack ideas and proposals to fight the galamsey menace.

"When the NPP government wanted to retain power, they promised to fight galamsey and even went ahead to set a task force which has failed woefully in tackling this illegal mining menace.

"This government has clearly lost the galamsey fight, but they are behaving as if they are on top of their game," he said.

He maintained that the NPP government has not shown commitment to end this deadly menace, which is causing havoc to especially water bodies and reserved forests.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated his will to end the galamsey menace in his second term.