RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

You’re bereft of ideas; let NDC help you to fight galamsey - Otokunor to govt

Authors:

Evans Annang

Peter Boamah Otokunor, a Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said that the government lacks ideas in the fight against galamsey.

NDC Deputy General Secretary, Peter Boamah Otokunor.
NDC Deputy General Secretary, Peter Boamah Otokunor. Pulse Ghana

He said the Akufo-Addo government should concede and seek help from the opposition.

Recommended articles

Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' program, he advised the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to consult the NDC if they lack ideas and proposals to fight the galamsey menace.

"When the NPP government wanted to retain power, they promised to fight galamsey and even went ahead to set a task force which has failed woefully in tackling this illegal mining menace.

"This government has clearly lost the galamsey fight, but they are behaving as if they are on top of their game," he said.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Pulse Ghana

He maintained that the NPP government has not shown commitment to end this deadly menace, which is causing havoc to especially water bodies and reserved forests.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated his will to end the galamsey menace in his second term.

This he has done by ordering for the deployment of 200 military men to guard some river bodies in the country.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Melanesians: Meet the world's only natural black blondes

Melanesian people of Solomon Islands

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

Penis: Here are ways to naturally enlarge this male organ [Medical News Today]

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina [Credit: Improving Men's Libido]

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders