You’re killing Ghanaians with taxes - Methodist Bishop chides Akufo-Addo

Rt De-Graft Brace made the comments at the just-ended 60th annual ‘Synod of the church’ at Dixcove in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region.

The Methodist Bishop accused President Akufo-Addo of reneging on his promise he made to Ghanaians in 2016 saying “when the then-candidate Akufo Addo, now the President was campaigning in 2016 general elections, we met him at Tarkwa-Abosso and his words were that Ghana has a lot of resources, but due to bad governance and leadership that is why many are wallowing in abject poverty. So, today I ask what has changed that he is heaping soo many taxes on us. Where are the resources he talked about,” he fumed

Most Reverend DeGraft-Brace added that he was getting disappointed as the days slip by as his expectations have not been met. He, therefore, called on President Akufo Addo to demonstrate real leadership and direction to give hope to Ghanaians.

“Yes it is true that coronavirus has had a negative impact on economies across the world but I don’t believe that the way to go is to heap all these on the citizenry. People are really finding it difficult to make ends meet, so the President must do something different than what he is currently doing,” he stated.