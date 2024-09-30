You're the heroes of our time - Alan hails remanded Democracy Hub protesters

Addressing the press on Sunday, 29 September 2024, Kyerematen commended the youth of Ghana for their unwavering resolve despite the nation's ongoing economic challenges, noting the lack of employment opportunities as a particular burden on the younger generation.

“To the young people of Ghana, I’d like you to know, particularly those who have been arrested, that you are the heroes of our time. You have endured the pain of living through the hardest of times in our country with no jobs and no hope for the future,” he remarked.

Kyerematen also expressed optimism for the future, reassuring the youth that there is hope ahead. "Do not be dismayed. There is light at the end of the tunnel. Furthermore, do not be intimidated or be haunted by fear, but be inspired by the challenge of success. I stand solidly behind you and will fight with you shoulder to shoulder, not only to deal aggressively with the challenge of galamsey, but equally importantly, to fight to create a peaceful, prosperous, just and united Ghana that will create a better and brighter future for all Ghanaians, particularly the young people," he affirmed.

The protests, themed #StopGalamsey and #OccupyJulorbiHouse, were initially planned as a three-day event to demand the cessation of galamsey activities and to call for better governance and solutions to the country’s economic crisis. However, the demonstration was cut short after violence erupted on the second day, with clashes between protesters and the police. The unrest led to the removal of police barricades, the burning of party paraphernalia, and the confiscation of keys from a police vehicle in an attempt to prevent the authorities from towing a food truck.

Several protesters were subsequently arrested and charged with unlawful acts and disturbing public peace. The court has remanded them for two weeks, sparking calls for their release. Kyerematen urged the state to act quickly in releasing the detained protesters and called on the Attorney General and Minister of Justice not to deny them their right to bail.

The issue of galamsey remains a hotly debated topic in Ghana, with illegal mining activities having caused severe environmental degradation, including the contamination of major water bodies and the destruction of forest reserves. Kyerematen’s remarks place him in alignment with the youth-led movement, which has galvanised nationwide attention to the growing crisis.

