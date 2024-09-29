Police showed professionalism at Democracy Hub Protest - GJA President

He stated this whilst delivering his address at the 75th GJA Awards in Accra on Saturday, 28th September 2024.

“I want to commend the Ghana Police Service for exhibiting a high level of professionalism and restraint during the recent three-day protest against galamsey by some individuals. We note some excesses and provocations that occurred during the demonstration, and the GJA condemns these excesses,” the GJA President said in his address at the 75th GJA Awards in Accra.

Meanwhile, a former Deputy Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine, has also condemned the conduct of the demonstrators. Speaking in an interview with TV3 on Saturday, 28th September, Dr Ayine emphasised that while the right to protest is protected under the constitution, violence should never be a part of such activities.

He stressed that peaceful demonstrations are an essential part of democracy, but the actions of some protesters who resorted to violence undermine the cause they are advocating for. According to him, such behaviour only escalates tensions and complicates the relationship between citizens and law enforcement.

"The blocking of traffic is something that is condemnable, the attempt to engage in fisticuffs with police is something that we should condemn. Having said that, I do not think that the activities they engaged in are sufficient reasons to say they should be detained without bail. That is where my concern is.”

The Democracy Hub Demonstrations

These reactions come in the wake of the “#ReOccupy JulorbiHouse and Stop The Galamsey” demonstrations organised by the Democracy Hub, to call the government’s attention to the environmental damage caused by illegal mining activities, and the rising cost of living in the country.

Several protestors were arrested in the course of the demonstration on 21st and 22nd September 2024 at the 37 Intersection in Accra.

Some of the protesters were detained for more than the 48-hour legal limit.

Of the more than 50 protesters arrested during the event, 39 were remanded by the Accra Circuit Court. While 28 were placed in police custody, 11 were sent to prison custody. The court has scheduled the next appearances for most of the accused on 8th October, while the remaining nine are set to appear on 11th October.

