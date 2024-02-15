"Youth of today are not like us"- NSS Boss blames personnel for delay in allowance payment

Antwi clarified that the delay primarily originated from the personnel's delay in submitting appointment letters and navigating the intricate validation process. He detailed the multi-step process, starting with personnel submitting information, followed by district-level processing before entry into the system for printing.

He acknowledged the evolving dynamics of today's youth, drawing a contrast to the time when strict adherence to submission deadlines was the norm during national service.

"Contrary to our time when submissions were due by the 15th of each month, it's surprising that as of now, in February, a substantial number of service personnel have not submitted their appointment letters,"

ADVERTISEMENT

He also addressed the current budget and systemic challenges faced by the youth involved in the National Service Scheme.

He explained, "If we don't get more than 70% to 80% to submit, and then decide to submit later, it becomes difficult because it has to go through auditors, who then go through the controller."

Antwi also disclosed ongoing efforts to address the issue, indicating active engagement with the National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) to facilitate better communication among peers.