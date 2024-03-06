Put Ghana first, before your stomach - Youth to leaders as Ghana marks 67th Independence Day

Johnson, a 24-year-old Ghanaian, expressed his concerns about the current state of the nation, stating,

"Frankly, Ghana is in a state of disarray, and there's little to celebrate after 67 years. We're still heavily reliant on foreign aid, despite the promise of a 'Ghana beyond aid.' I long to see our leaders step up and make substantial improvements in our education system, healthcare delivery, and governance. We need to harbor hope for the next generation."

Kojo, a student, voiced his disappointment, saying, "I am not proud of where Ghana is now. Our leaders keep on lying to us for their selfish gain. I expect our leaders to change and practice what they preach. They should show us that they put Ghana first, before their stomach."

Nii Dromo, a young geologist, delved into the broader issue of accountability, "I'm not proud, no I'm not. What do I expect to change? People should be held accountable for their actions, not just leaders."

Espoire, a journalism student, shared a critical perspective, according to him, he doesn't expect anything to change because of how leaders have become.

"I'm not proud of where Ghana is because if not for the power-drunk and money lovers that we have as leaders, the country would have been better, and the economy would have favored the citizens. I expect nothing to change because the older Ghana becomes, the worse the economy, and everything becomes bad. Ghana was better last year than it is now, and Ghana will be worse next year than it is now."

However, amidst the discontent, there is acknowledgment and appreciation for the comparatively stable level of peaceful co-existence from 1957 till date

. A voice of optimism comes from a citizen who states, "I am proud of the comparatively stable level of peaceful co-existence from 1957 till date. I applaud the various ethnic groups for establishing and maintaining ties as well as cooperating with the Armed Forces and other Security apparatus of the state to settle their differences, where applicable."

Yet, the rosy picture painted by this sentiment is marred by the realities in Ghana's educational sector. Franklin, 23, shares his concerns, stating, "The Ghana Education Service should rethink the constant fluctuations in educational policies, especially at the Basic, Junior, and Senior High Schools. The double-track system is helping prevent pressure on amenities in SHSs while decreasing the quality and depth of effective teaching and learning. There are reports of low-nutrient and sometimes, inadequate ration for the Senior High School kids, and no one seems concerned."

Franklin continues, "Ghana's educational system needs a revival, especially in areas such as the training of teacher trainees; the inclusion and intentional promotion of the speaking and use of the Ghanaian languages (mother tongues); the provision of tools and equipment for TVETs."

Philivian , 23 also bemoans the work ethics of government workers,"We need to see changes in the work ethics of government workers"

These voices, while varied, converge on a common theme - a demand for transformative change. As Ghana reflects on its 67 years of independence, the youth's voices serve as a rallying cry for leaders to reevaluate their priorities, shunning self-interest for the collective prosperity of the nation.

The dream of a 'Ghana beyond aid' seems difficult, as the reliance on foreign assistance persists. The call for improved education, healthcare, and governance underscores the urgent need for a comprehensive overhaul of the systems that shape the nation's future.