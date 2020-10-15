The nation will go to the polls on December 7, 2020 to elect a President, as well as Members of Parliament (MPs).

In a statement, KingKay Africa said he aims to create awareness among Ghanaians to chart a violence-free path during the polls.

YouTuber to walk from Accra to Kumasi as part of a peace campaign for 2020 polls

He explained that his solo walk will start in Accra, from where he will proceed to Kumasi before continuing to Tamale.

The rising YouTuber, who doubles as an actor and film director, will begin his long walk on October 30.

Read the full statement below:

Upwardly mobile and rising YouTuber, KingKay Africa is walking the Accra-Kumasi route solo, and then further on to the North, after which he will later push his limits to cross countries in Africa to raise awareness on the need to maintain peace and avoid violence in the upcoming elections and also empower the youth to live life with purpose and without fear.

The journey begins in Accra with a stop-over in Kumasi, before continuing to Tamale. The ultimate goal is to drum home the need for unity in the country, with recent happenings casting a backdrop to this solo campaign.

With this initiative, KingKay Africa also hopes to challenge Ghanaians to dig deeper into themselves and push the boundaries of creativity, mental strength and boldness to encourage the youth and make our country a better place.

The walk is slated to begin on October 30th. Popular social media platforms and main stream tv among others including his own YouTube channel KingKay Africa would be deployed to cover this historic event.