ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

You’ve given us enough reason to support the police - GUTA hails Dampare

Evans Effah

The Ghana Union of Traders’ Association (GUTA) has expressed its appreciation for the leadership of Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare by making a substantial donation to support the police force.

You’ve given us enough reason to support the police - GUTA tells IGP
You’ve given us enough reason to support the police - GUTA tells IGP

This gesture follows a recent stakeholder meeting initiated by the IGP, which brought together leaders of various associations, including GUTA.

Recommended articles

The donated items include street lights, raincoats, torchlights, television sets, and drums of oil, among other essentials. Dr. Joseph Obeng, the President of GUTA, conveyed the association's gratitude for the invitation to the stakeholder meeting and pledged ongoing support to the police.

You’ve given us enough reason to support the police - GUTA tells IGP
You’ve given us enough reason to support the police - GUTA tells IGP Pulse Ghana

He emphasized that GUTA members nationwide are eager to contribute items to support police commands in various regions, showcasing a unified commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response, the IGP expressed his gratitude for the donation and affirmed the police force's commitment to working collaboratively with GUTA to address security concerns comprehensively.

You’ve given us enough reason to support the police - GUTA tells IGP
You’ve given us enough reason to support the police - GUTA tells IGP Pulse Ghana

The acknowledgment of GUTA's support was accompanied by a presentation of a citation, praising the IGP's exceptional leadership qualities since assuming office in August 2021.

The partnership between GUTA and the police exemplifies the significance of collaboration between law enforcement and the business community to foster a secure and thriving environment.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is a seasoned journalist with a passion for news journalism, communications, and public relations. With over a decade of experience in the field, he has established himself as a prominent figure in the media industry.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

BECE

WAEC releases 2023 BECE provisional results

Earth Tremor hits parts of Accra

Parts of Accra hit by earth tremor

Ignatius Baffour-Awuah

Govt to increase salaries of public sector workers by 23% in 2024

Hon. Zino Lexili Ogazi, Maher Kheir and Prince David Osei

SDTA Awards pays courtesy call on Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana Maher Kheir