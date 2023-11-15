You’ve given us enough reason to support the police - GUTA hails Dampare

The donated items include street lights, raincoats, torchlights, television sets, and drums of oil, among other essentials. Dr. Joseph Obeng, the President of GUTA, conveyed the association's gratitude for the invitation to the stakeholder meeting and pledged ongoing support to the police.

He emphasized that GUTA members nationwide are eager to contribute items to support police commands in various regions, showcasing a unified commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the nation.

In response, the IGP expressed his gratitude for the donation and affirmed the police force's commitment to working collaboratively with GUTA to address security concerns comprehensively.

The acknowledgment of GUTA's support was accompanied by a presentation of a citation, praising the IGP's exceptional leadership qualities since assuming office in August 2021.