This gesture follows a recent stakeholder meeting initiated by the IGP, which brought together leaders of various associations, including GUTA.
You’ve given us enough reason to support the police - GUTA hails Dampare
The Ghana Union of Traders’ Association (GUTA) has expressed its appreciation for the leadership of Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare by making a substantial donation to support the police force.
The donated items include street lights, raincoats, torchlights, television sets, and drums of oil, among other essentials. Dr. Joseph Obeng, the President of GUTA, conveyed the association's gratitude for the invitation to the stakeholder meeting and pledged ongoing support to the police.
He emphasized that GUTA members nationwide are eager to contribute items to support police commands in various regions, showcasing a unified commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the nation.
In response, the IGP expressed his gratitude for the donation and affirmed the police force's commitment to working collaboratively with GUTA to address security concerns comprehensively.
The acknowledgment of GUTA's support was accompanied by a presentation of a citation, praising the IGP's exceptional leadership qualities since assuming office in August 2021.
The partnership between GUTA and the police exemplifies the significance of collaboration between law enforcement and the business community to foster a secure and thriving environment.
