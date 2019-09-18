“Mr. President, we are here to inform you that we are seeing transformation in our communities. We are seeing transformation in the lives of our people, and that we are sensing a brighter future for our children and the generations yet unborn.”

These were the words of Togbe Dey III, Chief of Dzodze Fiagbedu, on behalf of the Chiefs, Queen mothers and people of Dzodze Traditional Council, when they paid a courtesy call on the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, at the Jubilee House in Accra.

“We came to commend you and also thank you for the strong leadership you have exhibited since you took over the reins of governance. The incredible and remarkable successes chalked by your government within the short period bears it all”, Togbe Dey III said.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Excited about the future of the country and that of Ghanaian children, under the Presidency of President Akufo-Addo, he explained that under the government of President Akufo-Addo, the Ketu North and South Assembly was created with Dzodze as the district capital.

“Today by divine arrangement, an NPP government is back and guess what, your Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has elevated our district to a municipal status. We are very grateful. We have seen renewed effort by your Excellency at actualizing the Keta Harbour Project, and the Ketu South-Berekuso Sea Defense Project,” he added

Touching on the sustained peace in Nkonya and Alavanyo, as well as the successful enskinsment of a Yaa-Naa, he added that ”just a couple of weeks ago, His Excellency has reposed huge confidence in our compatriot, our comrade, the King of Anlo-land, Awomefia Togbui Sri III, by appointing him as the Sole Mediator of the Bimbilla Chieftaincy Dispute.”