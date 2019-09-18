He said the current Akufo-Addo government is barely three years therefore they can't fulfill all their promises instantly.

“For any nation to develop, it largely depends on the government’s policies and as the DCE said government has many good policies which I patiently believe he [President] will fulfil,” he said.

“It is disheartening commuting on some of these poor roads but nobody should believe that these problems which have lasted for 60 years could be fixed within two years so it is important to be patient for this current government to gradually fulfill its promises,” the Okyenhene said at a durbar of chiefs and subjects of Gyaase Division of his traditional area held at Akyem Kwabeng as part of his royal tour of 16 towns.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

According to the Okyenhene, the fundamental stimuli of every developed country is access to quality education and is therefore hopeful the Free Senior High School policy introduced by the government will be the game-changer of Ghana’s development with a call on parents to take advantage of the policy to educate their children.

He admonished beneficiary students to learn hard and take advantage of the availability of internet services to acquire knowledge that will add value to their personal progress instead of using it for immoral activities such as watching of pornographic materials.