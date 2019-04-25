The Paramount Chief of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area made the statement during Wednesday’s launch of the drones for medical supplies initiative.

While commending the initiative, the Okyenhene noted that not every Ghanaian will be happy with the introduction of the drones for medical supply service.

According to him, the country needs sincere and committed personnel to make the technology work.

He said, instead of sabotaging such an initiative, everyone must come together to support it.

“The technology cannot do the work on its own. We need people who are going to be committed. Genuine and sincere people who will work to make this thing work,” the Okyenhene said.

“There are people sitting somewhere who are going to say: ‘We’re going to destroy this by stealing the blood. The blood will never get to the table where the doctors need them.’ In this country, drugs at a warehouse in Tema disappeared. So, I’m saying that anyone who doesn’t like progress is a bad person and also a witch/wizard,” he added.

The first Zipline medical drone centre was on Wednesday inaugurated at Omenako in the Abuakwa North Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The centre is the first of four centres that will be built by the end of the year to boost healthcare delivery in the country.

The drone service will help hospitals receive medical packages between 15 to 17 minutes after making requests via WhatsApp or SMS.

Zipline will be running at a capacity of 150 deliveries per day scalable to 500 per day after it is launched fully.

Meanwhile, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has urged Ghanaians not to politicise the drones for medical supplies initiative.

He said “we cannot reduce this service to the usual politicking because anybody who is dying will not be asked to show their party card before care is extended to them.”