The waste management company was commended for its contribution in the development of products, technology and investments in business models that has improved the sanitation system in Ghana and its conscious efforts to rid the country of filth.

The awards ceremony was part of a two-day event organized for stakeholders in the sanitation industry from the African diaspora and beyond. This year’s conference was the 4th edition and under the theme “Transformation for Sustainable Development: Promoting Environmental Sustainability in Africa”.

The NGO also cited Zoomlion as a great contributor to capacity building and job creation and applauded the company for its golden desire to make the environment and Ghana clean by introducing technologies for effective waste management and treatment and also to raise environmentally responsible citizens for a clean and heathy society through their Zoom kids club concept in over thousand schools in the country with the quest to imbibe good sanitation and environmental practices in them at the youngest stage.

A Communications and Corporate Affairs Officer of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Ms. Ernestina Kwakyewa Sintim who was at the conference indicated in an interview that Zoomlion is poised to improve the sanitation in the country by introducing the Mobile Compost Plant Old Fadama to help in the segregation, recycling and composting of waste among others.

She said this was to help the informal sector take waste collected in the community for temporary holding before transporting to final disposal sites. She added that, the company is also providing tagged (RFID sim) Waste bins to aid in efficient waste collection and encouraged households and institutions to get a waste bin to properly store their waste for collection.

Ms. Sintim expressed delight for the recognition given the company by African Clean-Up Initiative and other stakeholders in the sanitation industries on the African continent and pledged Zoomlion’s continuous support to providing lasting solutions to Ghana’s sanitation challenge.

The convener of the conference said this year’s edition of the conference has been very successful and an official communiqué on the critical issues discussed will be issued shortly to help shape public opinion on the subject matter.