He said John Mahama therefore does not deserve another chance to lead the country.

According to him, the former President superintended over the retrogression of the country.

Mr. Ahiagba in a Citi News interview said the former President has nothing new to offer Ghanaians.

“Objectively, he is actually the cause of why Ghana will have to talk about foundation building again because from when former President Jerry John Rawlings left office and when President John Agyekum Kufuor took over, the foundation building was done. Up until when former President Kufuor left office, the economic foundation for the take-off of this country was laid. But somehow, former President John Dramani Mahama took this economy and run backward with it. So, we have gone back to where we left eight years ago,” he said.

John Dramani Mahama is Ghana’s first president in the 4th Republic to lose an election after the first term in office.

Although he lost by almost one million votes in the 2016 general elections to the ruling National Patriotic Party, he is leading the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to the polls in the next general election in 2020.

Despite this, many stakeholders in government are questioning his chances of winning though the former President has called on Ghanaians to give him a second chance to restore hope to them.

During the launch of the NDC Manifesto Committee, he described the current government as a sinking ship thus the need to rescue Ghanaians from the government.

He also stated that he has learnt his lessons and wants Ghanaians to bring him back to give them hope stating that based on his experience and the useful lessons he has learned as President, he is the best person to take Ghana to the “promised land”.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I have been there, I have experienced it, I have learnt useful lessons, I have reviewed issues and events, and I am coming back to you, together with my party, the NDC, with what will be a practical strategy for laying a solid foundation for the transformation of our country. We are coming to give you hope and address your challenges because we feel your sufferings; and we believe in opportunity for all, not just for a few as we are witnessing today,” he said.

