Former President, John Dramani Mahama says the economic hardship in Ghana has become unbearable although President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and had prior to the 2016 general elections told Ghanaians that there was enough money in the country to improve the economy.

Mr. Mahama argued that President Nana Akufo-Addo is yet to fulfil his promise of making life better for Ghanaians.

Speaking to market women in Sogokope in the Volta Region, John Mahama said life has become unbearable for the ordinary Ghanaian.

“You are selling oysters, shrimps and so many other things. Nobody needs to come and tell you that the economy is not doing well. Everybody selling something today can see that they making less sales than they used to do in the past and that is because times are hard. People came and told us that the money is there, that we were sitting on money but yet hungry. Today the Finance Minister tells us that everyone knows that Ghana is broke. The NPP president in 2016 told us we are sitting on money but still hungry, so why is the Finance Minister saying Ghana is broke?”

This comes days after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, described the presidential candidate and former President, John Dramani Mahama, as one with no record to defend, and one who has no prescriptions for the future of Ghana.

Nana Akufo-Addo who was also responding to a comment the former President said on Sunday, 3rd November 2019, that “God brought NPP so Ghanaians can appreciate NDC”, stated that “negativity, negativity, negativity” is all Ghanaians continue to hear from the NDC leader.

The two have been trading words for the past one month, with each comment targeted at winning more political points and overpowering the opponent.

credit: citinewsroom