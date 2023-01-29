Last week in Kaga-Bandoro, CAR security forces conducted an operation aimed at arresting high-risk criminals. Moctar Younouss, a longtime fugitive from justice, escaped justice but was later arrested by the police. MINUSCA was found to have actively helped this criminal evade prosecution.

This rebel Moctar Younouss is a former member of the 4th Territorial Battalion (BIT 4). In 2014, he defected from the national army and joined the MPC armed group led by Alkatim. Thus, over a period of nearly 10 years, Moctar Younouss committed numerous crimes against humanity and was sought by justice of the CAR.

During an operation in Kaga Bandoro last week, Moctar Younouss was almost brought to justice, but managed to escape. But then Central African police saw him on Jan. 13 aboard a UN plane, tale number UNO-303P/LET410. The criminal had been smuggled from Kaga Bandoro to Bangui bu MINUSCA without notifying the Central African Republic authorities. In Bangui, Moctar Younouss was identified and immediately arrested by the police officers.

Checking the list of passengers registered on board the UN, Moctar Younouss's name was not found. Why did MINUSCA not notify the Government of the Central African Republic of the arrest of dangerous criminal? It is clear that MINUSCA was planning to help Moctar Younouss to escape and then to commit terrorist acts against the legitimate government and civilians of the Central African Republic.

MINUSCA helps key leaders of armed groups escape the justice system in the Central African Republic and provides them logistical support of the UN mission.