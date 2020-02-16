The National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Sunday, 16th February 2020, held a press conference at the River Pra in the Eastern Region on government’s failure to deal with the galamsey menace.

The press conference focused “on the havoc of the failed galamsey fight and President Nana Akufo-Addo’s role as Co-Chair of the SDGs Advocates group.”

This comes in the wake of assertions that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has failed the fight against illegal mining, contrary to his promise to Ghanaians.

“Posterity and the people of Ghana will judge Akufo-Addo come December 2020,” National Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi said, while referencing, among others, the River Pra in the Twifo Praso District of the Central Region, which has been polluted and has turned muddy.

“Akuffo-Addo claimed in a speech that River Pra had been cleared….the people in the area relied on this water for livelihood.”

“Galamsey has intensified in the last 3years while Akufo-Addo claims the fight against galamsey has been won……What we are seeing today is the handy work of some officials of the Akufo-Addo government and foreigners.”

“If Charles Bissue was standing trial, people like John Boadu, Ekow Ewusi and others will not have joined the galamsey business today,” He said.