The Netherlands Embassy in Ghana has been “closed down until further notice”.

This follows two recorded cases in Ghana, one of whom is said to be a staff of the Norwegian Embassy.

A tweet from the Netherlands Embassy Saturday said the development was prompted by the fact that both missions are housed in the same building.

Citing the reason for the shutdown, the Embassy said, “Following the confirmation by the Norwegian Embassy that one of its staff has tested positive for Covid-19, and given that Norwegian and Netherlands Embassies share the same building, the Netherlands Embassy in Ghana is closed down until further notice.”

It can be recalled that the Norwegian Embassy in Ghana closed down its operations on Friday after one of its staff tested positive to coronavirus.

“The Embassy of Norway can confirm that one of our colleagues has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The person is in quarantine and the Embassy is in close dialogue with Ghana Health Service,” the Embassy made the announcement via its Facebook page today, Friday, March 13, 2020.

“Routine contact tracing has commenced. All staff are also in quarantine, and we are fully committed to assist with containment,” the statement added.

“The Embassy is closed to the public until further notice, but staff are operating from home. We are thankful for the care and assistance offered by Ghana’s health authorities and WHO Ghana, and also for the compassion showed. We urge everybody to follow the preventive measures issued by the WHO and Ghanaian authorities,” the statement added.