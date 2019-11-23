The Accra High Court fixed the date on Thursday (November 21, 2019) after it had dealt with all the preliminary issues related to the trial.

What this means is that on December 18, 2019, the prosecutions led by the Director for Public Prosecutions (DPP), Mrs Yvonne Atakora Obuobisa, will start calling its witnesses and present its evidence to prove the charges levelled against the two bigwigs of the NDC.

Ampofo and Boahen are on trial over an alleged leaked tape in which they are accused of inciting violence against the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs Jean Mensa, and the Chairman of the National Peace Council (NPC), Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Asante.

The two have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit assault against a public officer, while Ofosu-Ampofo has pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault against a public officer.

