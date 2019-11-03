The police have in their custody three men who allegedly used a vehicle belonging to a church to burgle shops and steal from people at Awudome, Kaneshie and their environs in Accra.

The suspects are lsaac Adusei Boadi, 24, Ishmael Ahenkorang, 20, and Enoch Fianco, 20.

A taxi driver whose identity has been withheld was said to have called the police when he saw the robbers breaking into a shop, and he later blocked the vehicle the robbers were attempting to escape in.