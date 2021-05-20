10 times NPP vigilante boys caused 'violence' in the country

These groups in the NPP are known as Delta Force, Invisible Forces, and Kandahar Boys.

The vigilante groups invaded police stations, hospitals, markets, and other public offices to cause mayhem.

Whenever they storm a police station, the group free party communicators who were in police custody.

The incidents reported began on smaller scales, with the seizing of toll booths and public toilets, normally witnessed after the change of power from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to the NPP and vice versa.

These acts of lawlessness are seemingly fueled by a sense of entitlement or frustration informed by precedent and promises made by politicians to them.

Pulse.com.gh lists 10 times the vigilante groups of the NPP caused violence in the country.

NPP's Invincible Forces attack police

In February 2017, NPP's Invincible Forces descended on a police officer at Flagstaff House.

Secret footage showed the 'Invincible Forces' assault of a police officer at the Flagstaff House for allegedly keeping state vehicles.

The video is believed to have been captured on January 9, 2017, and it shows the private security detail of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) force out a state security personnel, one ASP Bruce Nanka, amid efforts by other police officers to restore order.

ASP Nanka was part of the guards at the Flagstaff House during the John Mahama administration.

Kandahar Boys chase Tamale Teaching Hospital CEO out

Kandahar Boys, a Tamale-based vigilante group believed to be affiliated to the NPP locked up the offices of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH), Dr. David Zaawumya Akolbila, on allegations that he was incompetent.

Since Dr. Akolbila was not in the office when the group arrived, the members chased out his secretary, after which they locked up the offices and took the keys with them.

Moments after the Kandahar Boys had left the scene, some other young men, also said to be sympathisers of the NPP, stormed the facility purportedly to stop the Kandahar Boys from carrying out their threat of forcing Dr. Akolbila to resign as the CEO of the teaching hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, the young men appeared to be irritated by the actions of the Kandahar Boys and challenged them to use the appropriate channels to demand the dismissal of Dr. Akolbila if indeed he had engaged in any form of corrupt practices as they had alleged.

Delta Force attack Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator

A vigilante group, Delta Force on Friday morning stormed the premises of the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council, demanding the removal of the Regional Security Coordinator, George Adjei.

The rowdy group destroyed some properties and forced the Security Coordinator out of his office.

George Adjei was recently appointed by President Akufo-Addo, but the group has indicated that they cannot work with him because he did not contribute to the party's electoral success.

The Regional NPP security organizer, Kwadwo Bamba who led the angry group to the premises of the Council said "we cannot work with him, where was he when we were struggling for the party to come into power?"

They said they want one of their own to be named the Regional Security Coordinator.

Invincible Forces attack school feeding

Some supporters of the NPP Invisible Forces attacked the pupils and teachers of Atecoe Demonstration Basic School in Atebubu in the Brong Ahafo Region.

There was drama and confusion on Monday, March 27, 2017, when teachers and pupils of the school had to run for their lives when angry and heavily built young men stormed the school premises to attack caterers of the School Feeding Programme.

The young men did not only succeed in overturning tables and pouring the prepared food to the ground, they also destroyed cooking utensils belonging to the caterers.

NPP Delta Force storms court to free suspects

The Delta Force has set free suspects and members of Force who were facing prosecution for acts of vandalism.

The attack captured on video showed how the group, numbering about 50, besieged the Kumasi Circuit court premises Thursday, in chants and taunts, broke into the court cells and freed their members who had only weeks ago chased out the Regional Security Coordinator appointed by the president.

NPP youth lockup NHIS office in Bodi

Some youth believed to be members of the NPP in the Bodi District of the Western Region, are reported to have besieged and locked up the office of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) in the area.

Confirming the incident, the Member of Parliament for the area, Sampson Ahi, said the suspects put the office under lock and key and injured the manager of the Scheme in the district.

NPP chairman arrested over illegal seizure of toll booth

The Amasaman Divisional Police Command arrested the NPP Constituency Chairman for Trobu, Kwame Ofosu Agyei, for attempting to take over activities at the Doblo toll booth.

According to Police, the constituency chairman was arrested for forcibly entering the toll booth and threatening to take over revenue collection. He is also accused of assaulting a police officer who was on duty at the time.

NPP's Invincible forces lock up Eastern Regional NHIS office

About 20 heavy built men believed to be members of the NPP's Invincible Forces besieged the offices of the Eastern Regional National Health Insurance Scheme, and forcibly locked the office of the Regional Manager.

They claim they cannot work with the Regional Manager, whom they allege is an outsider and not part of the NPP.

They also demanded some documents from the staff of the scheme.

NPP group storms MMT terminal at Abrepo

A group of suspected NPP supporters thronged the Metro Mass Transit (MMT) transport terminal at Abrepo in Kumasi to register their displeasure with the appointment of their new depot director.

The group, which was believed to be supporters of Daniel Agyei Boateng, whose appointment was revoked less than two weeks after taking office, demanded that their member be reinstated.

Boateng took office on July 15, 2017, but his appointment was terminated and one Nicholas Oduro was appointed with his appointment taking effect from July 25, 2017.

The supporters of Boateng went to prevent the newly appointed depot director from taking office.

NPP Delta Force handcuffs National Security boss

The Ashanti Regional National Security Coordinator, DCOP Ayensu Opare Addo (Rtd), has suffered the embarrassment of being handcuffed in his office.

The security capo, who is a former Ashanti Regional Police Commander, allegedly, suffered his ordeal at the hands of Delta Force members, a vigilante group in the ruling NPP.

According to reports, the security capo was in his office working on Tuesday evening, when the blood-thirsty hoodlums invaded the office.

The members of the so-called disbanded vigilante group, without provocation, ordered DCOP Opare Addo (Rtd) to move from the office because to them, his tenure had expired.