This initiative was revealed during the launch of the Ghana Smart Schools Project in Accra. The project aims to provide students with crucial technological skills, aligning with the government's goal to enhance education through technology.
1.3m SHS students to receive Smart Tablets - Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced a plan to give Smart Tablets to 1.3 million Senior High School (SHS) students across Ghana.
Under this initiative, approximately 100 smart SHSs will be built nationwide within the next two years. These schools will create better learning environments and more educational opportunities for students.
President Akufo-Addo emphasized that each student would receive their own educational tablet, loaded with digital content to assist with research, teaching, and learning.
Additionally, discounted tablets and laptops will be provided to students and lecturers at the tertiary level to support academic activities.
The government sees digitalization as key to advancing education, with plans to integrate it seamlessly into teaching and learning experiences. This move is part of the ongoing efforts to enhance the Free Senior High School (FSHS) policy.
Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, assured that despite economic challenges, the government remains dedicated to improving education nationwide. He emphasized the importance of ensuring that every child has access to quality education, reaffirming the government's commitment to investing in education even during tough times.
Dr. Adutwum highlighted the visionary approach of the government in prioritizing education amidst economic challenges. He stressed the importance of building a strong educational foundation to sustain the economy in the long term.
