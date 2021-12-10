According to him, whenever fuel price increases, it affects the prices of goods in the market, hence, the introduction of the E-levy adding that when Ghanaians accept to pay the 1.75% E-levy, the government will not increase fuel prices which will affect goods in the market.

He also called on Ghanaians to support the government by paying the proposed E-levy to reduce borrowing from international financial institutions.

Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM, the former Adenta MP said "When the government increases the prices of fuel, the cost of production will increase leading to inflation which also leads to poor performance of the economy."

He added that the 1.75% E-levy will put the country into a new economy which will reduce the burden on Ghanaians.