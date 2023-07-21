ADVERTISEMENT
2 house helps steal $1m, €300k and millions of cedis from Cecilia Dapaah's home

Emmanuel Tornyi

Two house helps of the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour are facing charges before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing monies and items running into millions of Ghana Cedis from the couple's home in Abelemkpe in Accra.

Cecilia Dapaah
Cecilia Dapaah

The accused, 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei, allegedly stole the funds and personal effects of the couple between July and October 2022.

The stolen items include US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana cedis.

According to reports by the Chronicle newspaper, Patience, also known as Maabena, was a house help for the complainants, while Sarah was a former house help.

The theft was discovered when Kuffour caught Patience hiding in their bedroom, and the couple later found some of their properties missing.

Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah
Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah Pulse Ghana

Patience, together with her alleged boyfriends and father, was remanded into lawful custody.

Sarah was granted bail due to her status as a breastfeeding mother, and her bail condition is set at GH¢1 million with two sureties.

Further investigations revealed that Patience and her alleged boyfriends rented an apartment in Tamale, purchased a car, and spent substantial amounts on various items using the stolen funds.

Sarah also used her portion of the money to build a 3-bedroom house where she was later arrested.

The case has been adjourned to August 2, 2023, for further proceedings.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
