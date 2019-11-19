The Finance Minister last Wednesday appeared before Parliament to present the 2020 budget statement.

He touched on a number of key issues, including the government’s plans for the next 12 months.

The Minister said the Akufo-Addo government has successfully moved Ghana’s economy from taxation to production.

According to him, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has transformed the economy since assuming office three years ago.

However, the Minority does and agree and insist the budget only spells out consumption and not capital expenditure.

Cassiel Ato Forson

The Minority spokesperson, Cassiel Ato Forson, said the Finance Minister has a lot of explanations to do.

“Mr Speaker, 2018, 2019 and 2020 this administration has consistently gone to the capital market, in the year 2018 they went to the capital market and raised an amount of 5.1 billion Cedis. Of this amount, only 1.2 billion was used for capital expenditure. The remaining 3.89 billion went to consumption,” Mr. Forson said during the 2020 budget debate in Parliament.

“The Minister should tell us where the rest of the money is…as at September 2019, our public debt has risen to 208.6 billion Cedis. This means that over the period 33 months in office, they have 88.3 billion cedis. What will surprise you Mr Speaker, is that only 15.6 billion of this amount has been used for capital expenditure. Sadly, Mr Speaker, my question is where is the remaining 72.7 billion cedis? From what I've told you, it's clear that our budget is suffering from Kwashiorkor,” he added.