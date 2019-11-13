The 60-year-old appeared before the House on Wednesday to present the 2020 budget statement.

He touched on a number of key issues, including the government’s policies for the next 12 months.

While many Ghanaians stand divided over the content on the budget, one thing that was evident during the Minister’s presentation was his constant reference to God.

Ken Ofori-Atta prays before 2020 budget presentation

It has now emerged that Mr. Ofori-Atta gathered other senior members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to pray before delivering the budget statement.

A photo that has gone viral on social media shows the Minister praying in the Chambers of the Speaker of Parliament.

Also in the room were the Speaker, Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye, Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu and Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

It looks like we had a whole group of prayer warriors in Parliament on Wednesday.