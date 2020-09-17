The chiefs pray for the party to return to power considering the track record of the party in the implementation of infrastructural projects in the area.

They made this known when the running mate of the NDC, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang called on them at Asankragwa as part of her campaign tour.

"We pray for your victory because we know you will complete all these projects and do more for us," Dzaasehene of Asankragwa Nana Adu Boahen, said on behalf of the chiefs.

He expressed disappointment that the area had not enjoyed any meaningful development after the 2016 December polls.

READ MORE: The next NDC gov't will not respect Agyapa deal - Mahama

He indicated that the Community Day Senior High School project started by the NDC at Samraboi and road projects in Asankragwa and surrounding towns have been abandoned an indication he said the area had been neglected by the NPP government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He stated that farmers in the district were eager to have the party back into governance, adding that the NDC’s free fertilizer, seedlings, and agro-chemicals supply programme were highly beneficial to the farmers, especially in cocoa production.

"Our farmers are crying for your return...we know that the NDC will not disappoint us," he noted.

Nana Boahen called for the establishment of a district hospital to enhance health the delivery system in the area.

He stated that "We trust that you will solve our challenges for us when you win power."