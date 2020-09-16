The Electoral Commission (EC) has outdoored a shortcode Ghanaians can check and verify their details on the new voters' register.

To follow the procedure, you text your voter ID number as represented on the voters' card to shortcode 1422 to verify your details on the voters' register.

The EC said it has registered a total of 16,663,699 voters as of Thursday, August 6, 2020.

The old voters' register had a total of 16,845,420 registered voters.

EC code

The Commission had projected to register 15 million eligible Ghanaians in the 38-day mass registration exercise but exceeded that target after registering 16,663,669.

Ahead of the December 7 elections, the EC held a national dialogue towards improving turnout in the upcoming voters' exhibition exercise slated to begin from September 18 to 25, 2020.

Votes' registration

The voters' exhibition exercise is aimed at cleaning up the voters' register and will be done in the 33,366 exhibition centres across the country to allow registered voters to confirm their registration status.

But to ensure credibility, the EC has outdoored a shortcode Ghanaians to text for verification.