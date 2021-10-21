He made this known when Mahama paid a courtesy call on the chiefs and queen mothers of the Oti region, as part of his 'Thank You' tour.

According to Nana Kennewu Chederi II, the people of the Oti Region "love and respect you because of your values, your charisma, openness, honesty, tolerance and humility, and God-fearing attitude.

"Mr. Mahama, if you were not to be God-fearing, and had chosen to cling tenaciously to the tenets of power, you would have unexpectedly plunged this dear nation of ours, into an unparalleled state of pandemonium or simply into a state of higgledy-piggledy which would have been too nasty to contemplate when the people's verdict in the 2020 general election was simply trodden upon and shamefully stolen."

"Mr. Mahama, bear in mind that during your term of office as the president of Ghana, a couple of years back, as the people’s dear president, Ghana was revered as the icon of democracy and the oasis of peace in Africa. Is it so today?" he asked.

He stated that it was "nonsensical" for critics to misinterpret former President John Mahama's 'do or die' statement in relation to the 2024 election.

"When last you made mention of 'do or die', your detractors hastily arrived at the conclusion that that was a sanguinary language and that you may turn to be a sanguinary ruler."

"Please don't take into consideration that nonsensical remark. When you were the president a short while ago, how many people did you kill?" he asked.