2022 'Agyenkwa' budget is all about job creation and entrepreneurship – NPP man

He said "I don't think we can wait any longer, because the time is now on how to create an entrepreneurial state and deal with this issue once and all.

"Certainly the issues of youth and jobs will be the center of this budget presentation," he said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

Godwin Yombu noted that creating an entrepreneurial state has been a challenge for the government, and hopes to use the 2022 budget to address the problems.

2022 budget and other issues:

Based on the 2022-2025 guidelines for presenting the budget, the Finance Ministry is projecting to spend about ¢128 billion. When it comes to revenue, the government expects to mobilise about GH¢89 billion.

However, these targets are said to have been revised.