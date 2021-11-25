According to him, the government is committed to putting in place those measures that will help deal with the unemployment situation in the country as well as recent challenges with the employment of fresh graduates for the public sector.
2022 'Agyenkwa' budget is all about job creation and entrepreneurship – NPP man
An aspiring Regional Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Godwin Nayaw Bamiah Yombu has indicated that the 2022 budget statement and economic policy will be heavy on job creation and entrepreneurship.
He said "I don't think we can wait any longer, because the time is now on how to create an entrepreneurial state and deal with this issue once and all.
"Certainly the issues of youth and jobs will be the center of this budget presentation," he said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.
Godwin Yombu noted that creating an entrepreneurial state has been a challenge for the government, and hopes to use the 2022 budget to address the problems.
- 2022 budget and other issues:
Based on the 2022-2025 guidelines for presenting the budget, the Finance Ministry is projecting to spend about ¢128 billion. When it comes to revenue, the government expects to mobilise about GH¢89 billion.
However, these targets are said to have been revised.
This is because some new developments have come up since it was put out in May this year.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh