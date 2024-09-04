ADVERTISEMENT
2024 elections: Gyasehene of Mpohor Manso endorses Mahama for President

Kojo Emmanuel

The Gyasehene of Mpohor Manso in the Western Region, Nana Tutu Abban II, has endorsed the candidature of the NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

John Dramani Mahama
John Dramani Mahama

He said he [Mahama] is the right person to lead Ghana at this time.

According to Nana Tutu Abban, the NDC flagbearer has a track record of being a development-oriented person, and it is therefore important that Ghanaians give him the chance to lead Ghana again in the upcoming December 7 general elections.

Nana Tutu Abban said this when the running mate of the NDC, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, visited Mpohor Manso in the Mpohor Constituency on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, as part of her three-day campaign tour of the Western Region.

The Gyasehene pointed out that the Mpohor traditional area, especially Manso, has been neglected in terms of infrastructural development.

"But we know that John Dramani Mahama has a track record as he started some projects here before leaving office in 2016, and he is the right person to bring us development in Manso," he said.

John Mahama and Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang
John Mahama and Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang Pulse Ghana



He added that the Manso community needs roads, nursing schools and other development projects.

For her part, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said Ghana needs a reset, as all indications point to the fact that the country is heading in the wrong direction under this government.

She urged the electorates to vote massively for John Dramani Mahama to enable him to reset the country and build the Ghana we want together.

