2024 elections: Gyasehene of Mpohor Manso endorses Mahama for President

According to Nana Tutu Abban, the NDC flagbearer has a track record of being a development-oriented person, and it is therefore important that Ghanaians give him the chance to lead Ghana again in the upcoming December 7 general elections.

Nana Tutu Abban said this when the running mate of the NDC, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, visited Mpohor Manso in the Mpohor Constituency on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, as part of her three-day campaign tour of the Western Region.

The Gyasehene pointed out that the Mpohor traditional area, especially Manso, has been neglected in terms of infrastructural development.

"But we know that John Dramani Mahama has a track record as he started some projects here before leaving office in 2016, and he is the right person to bring us development in Manso," he said.

He added that the Manso community needs roads, nursing schools and other development projects.

Nana Tutu Abban prayed for NDC's victory in the upcoming general elections to enable the next government to deliver development projects for the benefit of the people in Mpohor Manso and its surrounding areas.

For her part, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said Ghana needs a reset, as all indications point to the fact that the country is heading in the wrong direction under this government.