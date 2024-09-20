ADVERTISEMENT
2024 elections: NDC, NPP pick number 8 and 1 during presidential ballot

Kojo Emmanuel

The Electoral Commission (EC) has held a balloting process to determine the places of each political party's candidate on the ballot papers for the December 7 general elections.

John Mahama and Dr Bawumia

The exercise took place at the offices of the commission in Accra on Friday, September 20, 2024.

Candidates for as many as thirteen are contesting the polls, and the top two parties, the NDC and the NPP, picked positions 8 and 1 on the ballot boxes respectively.

Kofi Akpaloo of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) picked number 5, and Nana Akosua Frimpomaa of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) picked the 7th position.

Kofi Koranteng, an independent candidate, secured the 10th position, while George Twum Barima picked the 11th spot.

The New Force Movement, led by Nana Kwame Bediako (Cheddar), has been placed in the 12th position, and the Movement for Change will be listed last at number 13.

Nine political parties were present at the EC to ballot for their spots on the presidential ballot paper.

Meanwhile, the EC has disqualified Bernard Mornah of the People's National Convention (PNC) and Janet Nabla of the People’s National Party (PNP) from contesting in the presidential elections.

Other presidential candidates disqualified by the EC include Nana Stephens Adjepong, Paul Perkoh, James Kwesi Oppong, John Enyonam Kwakwu Kpikpi, Dr Samuel Sampong Ankrah and Nii Amu Darko,

The rest are Samuel Apea-Danquah, Desmond Abrefah, and Kofi Asamoah Siaw (Progressive People's Party).

Here's the list of the positions on the ballot box for the candidate.

