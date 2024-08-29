Weija-Gbawe constituency: Can NDC break NPP's traditional stronghold in 2024 elections?

The Weija-Gbawe constituency remains a critical area in Ghanaian politics, reflecting broader national trends while also exhibiting its unique electoral dynamics.

The constituency has 14 electoral areas with a voter population of 110,000. The constituency has a number of schools, hospitals, roads and a major landmark, the Densu River, which takes its source from the Atewa Range near Kibi and flows into the Weija Reservoir.

The constituency also boasts of having the first salt company in West Africa, known as Panbros Salt Industries Limited.

Historical background and electoral significance

Weija-Gbawe, initially part of the larger Ga South constituency, gained prominence due to its growing population and urbanisation.

Over the years, the constituency has evolved into a critical area for political parties, especially the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Presidential election trends

Since the Fourth Republic began in 1992, the Weija-Gbawe constituency has shown fluctuating support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Here's a breakdown of the presidential and parliamentary election:

2004 and 2008 parliamentary elections: The constituency saw intense competition, with the NPP holding onto the seat in 2004 but facing a strong challenge from the NDC in 2008.

The latter election was particularly close, reflecting the competitive nature of Weija-Gbawe politics.

Shirley Ayorkor-Botchwey won the seat for the NPP in 2004.

2012 and 2016 parliamentary elections: The NPP's continued success at the presidential level translated into parliamentary victories.

In 2016, the NPP candidate secured a significant margin, reinforcing the party's dominance in the area where Tina Gifty Naa Ayeley Mensah won the seat beating Obuobia Darko-Opoku of the NDC.

2020 parliamentary elections: The NPP maintained its hold on the seat, although the NDC remained a formidable opponent.

Tina Mensah beat Cleland Nii Ayaa Ayison of the NDC.

The election results underscored the constituency's importance as a key battleground in Greater Accra.

Key factors influencing election outcomes

Several factors have influenced the election outcomes in Weija-Gbawe:

Urbanisation and demographics: The rapid urbanisation of the area has brought in a more diverse electorate, often leading to shifting political allegiances.

Younger, more educated voters have shown varying levels of support for both the NPP and NDC, depending on the issues at stake.

Economic issues: The local economy, especially issues related to job creation, infrastructure, and social services, has been a critical determinant of voter behaviour. Both parties have tailored their campaigns to address these concerns, with varying degrees of success.

Party organisation and campaign strategies: The NPP's robust organisational structure in urban areas has given it an edge in recent elections.

The NDC, however, has remained competitive by focusing on grassroots mobilisation and addressing the needs of marginalised communities.

Candidate selection: The quality and appeal of parliamentary candidates have also played a significant role.

Charismatic and well-connected candidates often sway undecided voters, making candidate selection a crucial aspect of party strategy.

Weija Dam and drainage challenge

Weija-Gbawe Constituency is home to the Weija dam that supplies about 80 per cent of potable water to the Greater Accra Region.

The absence of a good drainage system has contributed to flooding during downpours and also any time the spillways of the Weija Dam are opened to spill excess water.

Many of the roads in the constituency are in a bad state, and when it rains it compounds the situation, most often leading to chaotic traffic situations.

As the country approaches future elections, this constituency will undoubtedly continue to be a focal point for political analysts and party strategists alike.