2024 elections will be free, fair, I'll hand over to whoever Ghanaians choose- Akufo-Addo

During a vibrant gathering at the Anlo Hogbetsotso Za festival on Saturday, 11 November, President Akufo-Addo expressed deep gratitude to the chiefs and residents of Anlo for their ongoing support and prayers throughout his presidency. He reiterated his dedication to maintaining a transparent electoral process and thanked Ghanaians for upholding peace during his nearly eight years in office.

“As we all know, without peace, there can be no proper development,” he stated. “The peace we are currently enjoying is the peace we will carry through to the elections on 7th December. I want to assure the people of Anlo, the people of the Volta region and the people of Ghana, that the elections, the forthcoming elections in December, are going to be free, fair, transparent, and peaceful. And on the 7th of December, I will hand over the baton of national leadership to whoever the people of Ghana choose on the 7th of December to succeed me,” he promised, eliciting enthusiastic applause from the audience.

As his presidency nears its end, he is undertaking a nationwide tour to personally express his gratitude to Ghanaians. Although he plans to revisit the Volta Region, he chose the Hogbetsotso Za festival—his final one in office—as an opportunity to share a heartfelt message of appreciation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The festival, held in Anloga, drew dignitaries, traditional leaders, and community members to celebrate Anlo heritage and the cultural diversity of Ghana, with the Awoemefia (Overlord), Togbi Sri III, in attendance.

Pulse Ghana

President Akufo-Addo recognised the participation of various chiefs from across the country, including Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, Omanhen (Paramount Chief) of the Oguaa Traditional Area in the Central Region, and Daasebre Nana Kwaku Boateng III, Omanhene (Paramount Chief) of New Juaben in the Eastern Region, highlighting a strong sense of national unity.