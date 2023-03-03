2024 is a must-win in Ayawaso West Wuogon – Confident Dumelo says

“2024 is a must-win in Ayawaso West Wuogon. As a parliamentary candidate in 2020, we closed the gap from 10,000 to under just 1,900 through hard work. It’s time to take the seat,” Dumelo wrote on Facebook. “Let’s all get involved.”

He has declared his intention to contest NDC’s primaries to become its candidate in the constituency ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Meanwhile, Fred Nuamah, a renowned Ghanaian actor and CEO of Ghana Movie Awards has also picked up a nomination form to contest for the candidature of the same constituency.

The contest between the two celebrities is expected to be heated because they are all heavyweights.

Dumelo contested the parliamentary election in 2020 against the incumbent MP Lydia Seyram Alhassan, but the margin shrunk compared to previous elections in the constituency between the NDC and NPP.