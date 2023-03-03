ADVERTISEMENT
2024 is a must-win in Ayawaso West Wuogon – Confident Dumelo says

Andreas Kamasah

National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidate aspirant for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, John Dumelo has expressed confidence in winning the 2024 election hands down.

According to the veteran actor and farmer, through hard work in the constituency which is known to be a stronghold for the incumbent New Patriotic Party, he managed to bridge the gap between himself and the sitting member of parliament Lydia Seyram Alhassan in the last election.

“2024 is a must-win in Ayawaso West Wuogon. As a parliamentary candidate in 2020, we closed the gap from 10,000 to under just 1,900 through hard work. It’s time to take the seat,” Dumelo wrote on Facebook. “Let’s all get involved.”

He has declared his intention to contest NDC’s primaries to become its candidate in the constituency ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Meanwhile, Fred Nuamah, a renowned Ghanaian actor and CEO of Ghana Movie Awards has also picked up a nomination form to contest for the candidature of the same constituency.

The contest between the two celebrities is expected to be heated because they are all heavyweights.

Dumelo contested the parliamentary election in 2020 against the incumbent MP Lydia Seyram Alhassan, but the margin shrunk compared to previous elections in the constituency between the NDC and NPP.

