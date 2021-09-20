If approved by their respective Assemblies, they will assist President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the local government level.

Out of the 260 nominees, 38 are females whereas 222 are males.

No female was nominated in the Western and Ahafo Regions according to the list.

In the Greater Accra Region, eight females were nominated for the MMDCEs role. But 21 males were nominated in the same region.

Thirty-nine males were nominated in the Ashanti Region, however, only four females were listed for the MMDCE position in the region.

In all the 16 regions, males outnumbered female nominees.

The PNC reacting to the MMDCEs list stated that "Article 35 (6b) of the constitution of Ghana instructs that gender balance is ensured in the recruitment and appointment to public offices, it is, therefore, inappropriate for the female gender to constitute approximately 15% (38 out of 260) in the latest nomination of MMDCEs."

A statement issued by its General Secretary, Janet Asana Nabla, said that it's a clear violation of the 1992 constitution following the inadequate nomination of women as MMDCEs.

"Is this not in clear violation of the letter and spirit of the 1992 constitution of our country?" the party asked.

It also described the nomination as "very worrying since this unfair treatment meted out to the female gender is becoming the norm."